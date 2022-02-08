Panache Digilif Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore, down 44.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore in December 2021 down 44.07% from Rs. 19.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 down 29.99% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021 down 51.06% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2020.

Panache Digilif EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2020.

Panache Digilif shares closed at 67.70 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.80% returns over the last 6 months and 58.36% over the last 12 months.