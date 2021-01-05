Panacea Biotec Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118.20 crore, up 463.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.20 crore in September 2020 up 463.39% from Rs. 20.98 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.81 crore in September 2020 up 115.09% from Rs. 71.64 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.81 crore in September 2020 up 160.54% from Rs. 31.07 crore in September 2019.

Panacea Biotec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.30 in September 2019.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 239.00 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 83.78% over the last 12 months.