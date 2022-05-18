Panacea Biotec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.50 crore, down 48.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.50 crore in March 2022 down 48.03% from Rs. 79.86 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.31 crore in March 2022 down 38.23% from Rs. 18.31 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.81 crore in March 2022 down 101.08% from Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2021.
Panacea Biotec shares closed at 144.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Panacea Biotec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.50
|38.48
|79.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.50
|38.48
|79.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.73
|14.69
|7.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.07
|12.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.80
|-1.61
|20.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.55
|18.77
|17.73
|Depreciation
|7.06
|6.46
|6.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.40
|23.00
|39.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.44
|-22.90
|-22.68
|Other Income
|2.57
|2.38
|7.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.87
|-20.52
|-14.93
|Interest
|1.44
|1.91
|1.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.31
|-22.43
|-16.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.31
|-22.43
|-16.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|1.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.31
|-22.43
|-18.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.31
|-22.43
|-18.31
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.13
|-3.66
|-2.99
|Diluted EPS
|-4.13
|-3.66
|-2.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.13
|-3.66
|-2.99
|Diluted EPS
|-4.13
|-3.66
|-2.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited