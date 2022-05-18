 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panacea Biotec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.50 crore, down 48.03% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.50 crore in March 2022 down 48.03% from Rs. 79.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.31 crore in March 2022 down 38.23% from Rs. 18.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.81 crore in March 2022 down 101.08% from Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2021.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 144.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

Panacea Biotec
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.50 38.48 79.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.50 38.48 79.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.73 14.69 7.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.07 12.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.80 -1.61 20.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.55 18.77 17.73
Depreciation 7.06 6.46 6.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.40 23.00 39.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.44 -22.90 -22.68
Other Income 2.57 2.38 7.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.87 -20.52 -14.93
Interest 1.44 1.91 1.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.31 -22.43 -16.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -25.31 -22.43 -16.79
Tax -- -- 1.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.31 -22.43 -18.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.31 -22.43 -18.31
Equity Share Capital 6.13 6.13 6.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.13 -3.66 -2.99
Diluted EPS -4.13 -3.66 -2.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.13 -3.66 -2.99
Diluted EPS -4.13 -3.66 -2.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 06:22 pm
