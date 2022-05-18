Panacea Biotec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.50 crore, down 48.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.50 crore in March 2022 down 48.03% from Rs. 79.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.31 crore in March 2022 down 38.23% from Rs. 18.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.81 crore in March 2022 down 101.08% from Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2021.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 144.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)