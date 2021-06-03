Panacea Biotec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.86 crore, up 40.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.86 crore in March 2021 up 40.67% from Rs. 56.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.31 crore in March 2021 up 43.63% from Rs. 32.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2021 down 583.24% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2020.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 415.30 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)