Panacea Biotec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.86 crore, up 40.67% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.86 crore in March 2021 up 40.67% from Rs. 56.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.31 crore in March 2021 up 43.63% from Rs. 32.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2021 down 583.24% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2020.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 415.30 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)

Panacea Biotec
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations79.8669.0256.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations79.8669.0256.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.1224.8222.71
Purchase of Traded Goods12.0015.1011.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.06-12.64-6.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.7314.6712.94
Depreciation6.576.646.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses39.0623.8042.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.68-3.37-32.64
Other Income7.757.1727.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.933.80-4.84
Interest1.861.891.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.791.91-6.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-16.791.91-6.62
Tax1.520.019.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.311.90-16.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----16.03
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.311.90-32.48
Equity Share Capital6.136.136.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.990.31-2.69
Diluted EPS-2.990.31-2.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.990.31-2.69
Diluted EPS-2.990.31-2.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Panacea Biotec #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jun 3, 2021 11:55 am

