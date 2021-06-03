Panacea Biotec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.86 crore, up 40.67% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:
Net Sales at Rs 79.86 crore in March 2021 up 40.67% from Rs. 56.77 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.31 crore in March 2021 up 43.63% from Rs. 32.48 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2021 down 583.24% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2020.
Panacea Biotec shares closed at 415.30 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)
|Panacea Biotec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.86
|69.02
|56.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|79.86
|69.02
|56.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.12
|24.82
|22.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.00
|15.10
|11.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.06
|-12.64
|-6.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.73
|14.67
|12.94
|Depreciation
|6.57
|6.64
|6.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.06
|23.80
|42.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.68
|-3.37
|-32.64
|Other Income
|7.75
|7.17
|27.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.93
|3.80
|-4.84
|Interest
|1.86
|1.89
|1.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.79
|1.91
|-6.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.79
|1.91
|-6.62
|Tax
|1.52
|0.01
|9.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.31
|1.90
|-16.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-16.03
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.31
|1.90
|-32.48
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|0.31
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|0.31
|-2.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|0.31
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|0.31
|-2.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited