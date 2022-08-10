Panacea Biotec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.34 crore, up 69.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.34 crore in June 2022 up 69.17% from Rs. 36.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.24 crore in June 2022 down 216.32% from Rs. 23.47 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 65.49 crore in June 2022 down 329.16% from Rs. 15.26 crore in June 2021.
Panacea Biotec shares closed at 138.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.71% returns over the last 6 months and -58.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Panacea Biotec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.34
|41.50
|36.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.34
|41.50
|36.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.88
|23.73
|21.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|50.59
|-10.80
|-6.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.19
|18.55
|16.87
|Depreciation
|6.28
|7.06
|6.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.70
|29.40
|22.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-78.30
|-26.44
|-25.84
|Other Income
|6.53
|2.57
|4.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-71.77
|-23.87
|-21.69
|Interest
|2.47
|1.44
|1.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-74.24
|-25.31
|-23.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-74.24
|-25.31
|-23.47
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-74.24
|-25.31
|-23.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-74.24
|-25.31
|-23.47
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.12
|-4.13
|-3.83
|Diluted EPS
|-12.12
|-4.13
|-3.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.12
|-4.13
|-3.83
|Diluted EPS
|-12.12
|-4.13
|-3.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited