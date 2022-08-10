Panacea Biotec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.34 crore, up 69.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.34 crore in June 2022 up 69.17% from Rs. 36.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.24 crore in June 2022 down 216.32% from Rs. 23.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 65.49 crore in June 2022 down 329.16% from Rs. 15.26 crore in June 2021.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 138.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.71% returns over the last 6 months and -58.38% over the last 12 months.