Panacea Biotec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.34 crore, up 69.17% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.34 crore in June 2022 up 69.17% from Rs. 36.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.24 crore in June 2022 down 216.32% from Rs. 23.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 65.49 crore in June 2022 down 329.16% from Rs. 15.26 crore in June 2021.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 138.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.71% returns over the last 6 months and -58.38% over the last 12 months.

Panacea Biotec
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.34 41.50 36.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.34 41.50 36.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.88 23.73 21.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 50.59 -10.80 -6.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.19 18.55 16.87
Depreciation 6.28 7.06 6.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.70 29.40 22.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -78.30 -26.44 -25.84
Other Income 6.53 2.57 4.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -71.77 -23.87 -21.69
Interest 2.47 1.44 1.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -74.24 -25.31 -23.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -74.24 -25.31 -23.47
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -74.24 -25.31 -23.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -74.24 -25.31 -23.47
Equity Share Capital 6.13 6.13 6.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.12 -4.13 -3.83
Diluted EPS -12.12 -4.13 -3.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.12 -4.13 -3.83
Diluted EPS -12.12 -4.13 -3.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
