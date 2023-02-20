 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panacea Biotec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.97 crore, up 87.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.97 crore in December 2022 up 87.03% from Rs. 38.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2022 up 159.03% from Rs. 22.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.00 crore in December 2022 up 256.47% from Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2021.

Panacea Biotec
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.97 48.74 38.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 71.97 48.74 38.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.50 29.62 14.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 -13.21 -1.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.49 17.32 18.77
Depreciation 6.08 6.24 6.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.92 21.33 23.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.21 -12.56 -22.90
Other Income 9.71 7.92 2.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.92 -4.64 -20.52
Interest 2.68 2.21 1.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.24 -6.85 -22.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.24 -6.85 -22.43
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.24 -6.85 -22.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.24 -6.85 -22.43
Equity Share Capital 6.13 6.13 6.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 -1.12 -3.66
Diluted EPS 2.16 -1.12 -3.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 -1.12 -3.66
Diluted EPS 2.16 -1.12 -3.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited