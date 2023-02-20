Panacea Biotec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.97 crore, up 87.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.97 crore in December 2022 up 87.03% from Rs. 38.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2022 up 159.03% from Rs. 22.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.00 crore in December 2022 up 256.47% from Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2021.