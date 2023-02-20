English
    Panacea Biotec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.97 crore, up 87.03% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.97 crore in December 2022 up 87.03% from Rs. 38.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2022 up 159.03% from Rs. 22.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.00 crore in December 2022 up 256.47% from Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2021.

    Panacea Biotec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in December 2021.

    Panacea Biotec shares closed at 123.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.63% returns over the last 6 months and -39.23% over the last 12 months.

    Panacea Biotec
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.9748.7438.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.9748.7438.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.5029.6214.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.23-13.21-1.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.4917.3218.77
    Depreciation6.086.246.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.9221.3323.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.21-12.56-22.90
    Other Income9.717.922.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.92-4.64-20.52
    Interest2.682.211.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.24-6.85-22.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.24-6.85-22.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.24-6.85-22.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.24-6.85-22.43
    Equity Share Capital6.136.136.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.16-1.12-3.66
    Diluted EPS2.16-1.12-3.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.16-1.12-3.66
    Diluted EPS2.16-1.12-3.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Panacea Biotec #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:00 pm