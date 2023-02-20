Panacea Biotec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.97 crore, up 87.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.97 crore in December 2022 up 87.03% from Rs. 38.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2022 up 159.03% from Rs. 22.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.00 crore in December 2022 up 256.47% from Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2021.

Panacea Biotec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in December 2021.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 123.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.63% returns over the last 6 months and -39.23% over the last 12 months.