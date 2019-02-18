Panacea Biotec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 113.85 crore, down 25.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:
Net Sales at Rs 113.85 crore in December 2018 down 25.18% from Rs. 152.16 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.02 crore in December 2018 down 137.08% from Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.43 crore in December 2018 down 33.45% from Rs. 32.20 crore in December 2017.
Panacea Biotec shares closed at 162.05 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.26% returns over the last 6 months and -53.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|Panacea Biotec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|113.85
|118.58
|152.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|113.85
|118.58
|152.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.43
|19.06
|48.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.89
|1.99
|6.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.56
|19.80
|-4.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.16
|37.63
|35.07
|Depreciation
|13.56
|13.60
|14.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.62
|50.37
|36.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.75
|-23.87
|15.82
|Other Income
|4.12
|3.30
|1.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.87
|-20.57
|17.71
|Interest
|28.23
|26.76
|25.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.36
|-47.33
|-7.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-47.50
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.36
|-94.83
|-7.39
|Tax
|2.66
|2.66
|2.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.02
|-97.49
|-9.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.02
|-97.49
|-9.71
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.76
|-15.92
|-1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-3.76
|-15.92
|-1.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.76
|-15.92
|-1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-3.76
|-15.92
|-1.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited