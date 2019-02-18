Panacea Biotec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 113.85 crore, down 25.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.85 crore in December 2018 down 25.18% from Rs. 152.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.02 crore in December 2018 down 137.08% from Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.43 crore in December 2018 down 33.45% from Rs. 32.20 crore in December 2017.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 162.05 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.26% returns over the last 6 months and -53.82% over the last 12 months.