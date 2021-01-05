Panacea Biotec Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 182.02 crore, up 45.41% Y-o-Y
January 05, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:
Net Sales at Rs 182.02 crore in September 2020 up 45.41% from Rs. 125.18 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.33 crore in September 2020 up 74.23% from Rs. 75.00 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.01 crore in September 2020 up 1669.02% from Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2019.
Panacea Biotec shares closed at 239.00 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 83.78% over the last 12 months.
|Panacea Biotec
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|182.02
|132.76
|125.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|182.02
|132.76
|125.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.10
|37.76
|55.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.67
|1.82
|2.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.03
|-0.14
|-21.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.52
|35.10
|35.48
|Depreciation
|11.38
|11.33
|11.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.69
|35.68
|58.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.63
|11.21
|-17.08
|Other Income
|2.00
|1.19
|3.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.63
|12.40
|-13.63
|Interest
|47.51
|45.23
|41.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.88
|-32.83
|-55.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-15.39
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.88
|-32.83
|-70.50
|Tax
|0.09
|0.34
|2.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.97
|-33.17
|-72.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.43
|-1.02
|-2.18
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.40
|-34.19
|-75.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.07
|0.06
|0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.33
|-34.13
|-75.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.09
|-5.41
|-12.25
|Diluted EPS
|-3.09
|-5.41
|-12.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.09
|-5.41
|-12.25
|Diluted EPS
|-3.09
|-5.41
|-12.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
