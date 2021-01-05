MARKET NEWS

Panacea Biotec Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 182.02 crore, up 45.41% Y-o-Y

January 05, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:

Net Sales at Rs 182.02 crore in September 2020 up 45.41% from Rs. 125.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.33 crore in September 2020 up 74.23% from Rs. 75.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.01 crore in September 2020 up 1669.02% from Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2019.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 239.00 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 83.78% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations182.02132.76125.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations182.02132.76125.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials49.1037.7655.92
Purchase of Traded Goods3.671.822.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.03-0.14-21.71
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost37.5235.1035.48
Depreciation11.3811.3311.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses42.6935.6858.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6311.21-17.08
Other Income2.001.193.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.6312.40-13.63
Interest47.5145.2341.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.88-32.83-55.11
Exceptional Items-----15.39
P/L Before Tax-18.88-32.83-70.50
Tax0.090.342.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.97-33.17-72.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.43-1.02-2.18
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.40-34.19-75.03
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.070.060.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-19.33-34.13-75.00
Equity Share Capital6.136.136.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.09-5.41-12.25
Diluted EPS-3.09-5.41-12.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.09-5.41-12.25
Diluted EPS-3.09-5.41-12.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 5, 2021 12:01 pm

