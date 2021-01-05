Panacea Biotec Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 182.02 crore, up 45.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.02 crore in September 2020 up 45.41% from Rs. 125.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.33 crore in September 2020 up 74.23% from Rs. 75.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.01 crore in September 2020 up 1669.02% from Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2019.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 239.00 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 83.78% over the last 12 months.