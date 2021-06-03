Panacea Biotec Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.27 crore, up 34.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.27 crore in March 2021 up 34.23% from Rs. 125.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.14 crore in March 2021 up 22.32% from Rs. 69.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2021 up 219.43% from Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2020.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 415.40 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.38% returns over the last 6 months and 180.96% over the last 12 months.