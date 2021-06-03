Panacea Biotec Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.27 crore, up 34.23% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:
Net Sales at Rs 168.27 crore in March 2021 up 34.23% from Rs. 125.36 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.14 crore in March 2021 up 22.32% from Rs. 69.70 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2021 up 219.43% from Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2020.
Panacea Biotec shares closed at 415.40 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.38% returns over the last 6 months and 180.96% over the last 12 months.
|Panacea Biotec
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.27
|141.76
|125.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.27
|141.76
|125.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.31
|50.31
|43.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.70
|2.50
|2.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.87
|-10.30
|-5.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.38
|39.17
|38.04
|Depreciation
|11.58
|11.31
|10.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|64.07
|44.93
|70.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.64
|3.84
|-32.92
|Other Income
|4.90
|1.89
|17.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.74
|5.73
|-14.94
|Interest
|46.91
|45.69
|44.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-52.65
|-39.96
|-59.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-52.65
|-39.96
|-59.40
|Tax
|1.49
|0.04
|9.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-54.14
|-40.00
|-68.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-1.31
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-54.14
|-40.00
|-69.86
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.05
|0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-54.14
|-40.05
|-69.70
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.84
|-6.54
|-11.38
|Diluted EPS
|-8.84
|-6.54
|-11.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.84
|-6.54
|-11.38
|Diluted EPS
|-8.84
|-6.54
|-11.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited