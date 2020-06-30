App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Panacea Biotec Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 125.36 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:

Net Sales at Rs 125.36 crore in March 2020 up 4.82% from Rs. 119.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.70 crore in March 2020 down 138.6% from Rs. 180.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2020 up 96.45% from Rs. 137.86 crore in March 2019.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 206.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.12% returns over the last 6 months and 31.31% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations125.36167.74119.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations125.36167.74119.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials43.0454.7758.23
Purchase of Traded Goods2.283.674.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.77-6.1616.48
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.0436.7034.11
Depreciation10.0510.7312.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses70.6441.92146.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.9226.11-152.96
Other Income17.983.232.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.9429.34-150.72
Interest44.4647.2423.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-59.40-17.90-174.71
Exceptional Items----360.85
P/L Before Tax-59.40-17.90186.14
Tax9.152.312.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-68.55-20.21183.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-1.31-1.18-3.05
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-69.86-21.39180.46
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.160.070.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-69.70-21.32180.57
Equity Share Capital6.136.136.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-11.38-3.4829.98
Diluted EPS-11.38-3.4829.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-11.38-3.4829.98
Diluted EPS-11.38-3.48-29.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Panacea Biotec #Pharmaceuticals #Results

