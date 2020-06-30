Panacea Biotec Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 125.36 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:
Net Sales at Rs 125.36 crore in March 2020 up 4.82% from Rs. 119.60 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.70 crore in March 2020 down 138.6% from Rs. 180.57 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2020 up 96.45% from Rs. 137.86 crore in March 2019.
Panacea Biotec shares closed at 206.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.12% returns over the last 6 months and 31.31% over the last 12 months.
|Panacea Biotec
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|125.36
|167.74
|119.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|125.36
|167.74
|119.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.04
|54.77
|58.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.28
|3.67
|4.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.77
|-6.16
|16.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.04
|36.70
|34.11
|Depreciation
|10.05
|10.73
|12.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.64
|41.92
|146.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.92
|26.11
|-152.96
|Other Income
|17.98
|3.23
|2.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.94
|29.34
|-150.72
|Interest
|44.46
|47.24
|23.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-59.40
|-17.90
|-174.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|360.85
|P/L Before Tax
|-59.40
|-17.90
|186.14
|Tax
|9.15
|2.31
|2.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-68.55
|-20.21
|183.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.31
|-1.18
|-3.05
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-69.86
|-21.39
|180.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.16
|0.07
|0.11
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-69.70
|-21.32
|180.57
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.38
|-3.48
|29.98
|Diluted EPS
|-11.38
|-3.48
|29.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.38
|-3.48
|29.98
|Diluted EPS
|-11.38
|-3.48
|-29.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm