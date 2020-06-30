Panacea Biotec Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 125.36 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.36 crore in March 2020 up 4.82% from Rs. 119.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.70 crore in March 2020 down 138.6% from Rs. 180.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2020 up 96.45% from Rs. 137.86 crore in March 2019.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 206.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.12% returns over the last 6 months and 31.31% over the last 12 months.