Panacea Biotec Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.70 crore, down 16.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.70 crore in June 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 132.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.14 crore in June 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 57.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 67.60 crore in June 2022 down 4123.81% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 138.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.71% returns over the last 6 months and -58.38% over the last 12 months.

Panacea Biotec
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.70 140.73 132.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.70 140.73 132.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.09 52.33 44.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.95 4.92 11.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 51.91 11.85 -13.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.08 47.13 44.41
Depreciation 10.05 11.15 11.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.48 54.69 46.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -89.86 -41.34 -12.61
Other Income 12.21 4.05 3.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -77.65 -37.29 -9.38
Interest 1.25 30.66 47.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -78.90 -67.95 -57.27
Exceptional Items 27.74 1,676.21 --
P/L Before Tax -51.16 1,608.26 -57.27
Tax 4.98 370.79 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -56.14 1,237.47 -57.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -56.14 1,237.47 -57.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -56.14 1,237.47 -57.35
Equity Share Capital 6.13 6.13 6.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.17 202.03 -9.36
Diluted EPS -9.17 202.03 -9.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.17 202.03 -9.36
Diluted EPS -9.17 202.03 -9.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
