Panacea Biotec Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.70 crore, down 16.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.70 crore in June 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 132.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.14 crore in June 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 57.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 67.60 crore in June 2022 down 4123.81% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 138.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.71% returns over the last 6 months and -58.38% over the last 12 months.