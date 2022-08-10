Panacea Biotec Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.70 crore, down 16.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.70 crore in June 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 132.45 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.14 crore in June 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 57.35 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 67.60 crore in June 2022 down 4123.81% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.
Panacea Biotec shares closed at 138.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.71% returns over the last 6 months and -58.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Panacea Biotec
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.70
|140.73
|132.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.70
|140.73
|132.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55.09
|52.33
|44.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.95
|4.92
|11.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|51.91
|11.85
|-13.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.08
|47.13
|44.41
|Depreciation
|10.05
|11.15
|11.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.48
|54.69
|46.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-89.86
|-41.34
|-12.61
|Other Income
|12.21
|4.05
|3.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-77.65
|-37.29
|-9.38
|Interest
|1.25
|30.66
|47.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-78.90
|-67.95
|-57.27
|Exceptional Items
|27.74
|1,676.21
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-51.16
|1,608.26
|-57.27
|Tax
|4.98
|370.79
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-56.14
|1,237.47
|-57.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-56.14
|1,237.47
|-57.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-56.14
|1,237.47
|-57.35
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.17
|202.03
|-9.36
|Diluted EPS
|-9.17
|202.03
|-9.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.17
|202.03
|-9.36
|Diluted EPS
|-9.17
|202.03
|-9.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited