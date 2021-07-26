Panacea Biotec Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.45 crore, down 0.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.45 crore in June 2021 down 0.23% from Rs. 132.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.35 crore in June 2021 down 68.03% from Rs. 34.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021 down 92.92% from Rs. 23.73 crore in June 2020.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 353.50 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)