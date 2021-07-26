Panacea Biotec Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.45 crore, down 0.23% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:
Net Sales at Rs 132.45 crore in June 2021 down 0.23% from Rs. 132.76 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.35 crore in June 2021 down 68.03% from Rs. 34.13 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021 down 92.92% from Rs. 23.73 crore in June 2020.
Panacea Biotec shares closed at 353.50 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)
|Panacea Biotec
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.45
|168.27
|132.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132.45
|168.27
|132.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.55
|31.31
|37.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.36
|3.70
|1.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.28
|23.87
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.41
|44.38
|35.10
|Depreciation
|11.06
|11.58
|11.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.96
|64.07
|35.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.61
|-10.64
|11.21
|Other Income
|3.23
|4.90
|1.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.38
|-5.74
|12.40
|Interest
|47.89
|46.91
|45.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-57.27
|-52.65
|-32.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-57.27
|-52.65
|-32.83
|Tax
|0.08
|1.49
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-57.35
|-54.14
|-33.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-1.02
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-57.35
|-54.14
|-34.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-57.35
|-54.14
|-34.13
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.36
|-8.84
|-5.41
|Diluted EPS
|-9.36
|-8.84
|-5.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.36
|-8.84
|-5.41
|Diluted EPS
|-9.36
|-8.84
|-5.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited