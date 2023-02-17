Panacea Biotec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.20 crore, down 26.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.20 crore in December 2022 down 26.1% from Rs. 155.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2022 up 139.37% from Rs. 49.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2022 down 60.8% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.