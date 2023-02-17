 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panacea Biotec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.20 crore, down 26.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.20 crore in December 2022 down 26.1% from Rs. 155.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2022 up 139.37% from Rs. 49.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2022 down 60.8% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

Panacea Biotec
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.20 105.12 155.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.20 105.12 155.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 48.07 48.36 43.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.96 1.35 7.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.25 -13.26 -4.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.02 31.83 45.67
Depreciation -16.55 9.89 10.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.04 40.68 51.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.91 -13.73 1.31
Other Income 13.94 10.45 1.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.85 -3.28 2.97
Interest 27.18 1.18 52.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.33 -4.46 -49.16
Exceptional Items 27.77 27.77 --
P/L Before Tax 22.44 23.31 -49.16
Tax 3.07 7.61 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.37 15.70 -49.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.37 15.70 -49.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.37 15.70 -49.20
Equity Share Capital 6.13 6.13 6.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.16 2.56 -8.03
Diluted EPS 3.16 2.56 -8.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.16 2.56 -8.03
Diluted EPS 3.16 2.56 -8.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited