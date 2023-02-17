Panacea Biotec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.20 crore, down 26.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.20 crore in December 2022 down 26.1% from Rs. 155.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2022 up 139.37% from Rs. 49.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2022 down 60.8% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

Panacea Biotec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.03 in December 2021.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 126.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.74% returns over the last 6 months and -37.58% over the last 12 months.