    Panacea Biotec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.20 crore, down 26.1% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.20 crore in December 2022 down 26.1% from Rs. 155.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2022 up 139.37% from Rs. 49.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2022 down 60.8% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

    Panacea Biotec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.03 in December 2021.

    Panacea Biotec shares closed at 126.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.74% returns over the last 6 months and -37.58% over the last 12 months.

    Panacea Biotec
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.20105.12155.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.20105.12155.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.0748.3643.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.961.357.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.25-13.26-4.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.0231.8345.67
    Depreciation-16.559.8910.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.0440.6851.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.91-13.731.31
    Other Income13.9410.451.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.85-3.282.97
    Interest27.181.1852.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.33-4.46-49.16
    Exceptional Items27.7727.77--
    P/L Before Tax22.4423.31-49.16
    Tax3.077.610.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.3715.70-49.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.3715.70-49.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.3715.70-49.20
    Equity Share Capital6.136.136.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.162.56-8.03
    Diluted EPS3.162.56-8.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.162.56-8.03
    Diluted EPS3.162.56-8.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

