English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PANABYTE TECH Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 58.71% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PANABYTE TECHNOLOGIES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 58.71% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 1022.1% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    PANABYTE TECH shares closed at 16.08 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.57% returns over the last 6 months and -59.70% over the last 12 months.

    PANABYTE TECHNOLOGIES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.800.931.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.800.931.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.260.561.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.27-0.14-0.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.500.51
    Depreciation0.030.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.180.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.21-0.04
    Other Income0.050.060.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.150.02
    Interest0.110.120.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.08-0.27-0.05
    Exceptional Items-0.33--0.00
    P/L Before Tax-0.40-0.27-0.05
    Tax-0.10-0.07-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.30-0.20-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.30-0.20-0.03
    Equity Share Capital4.394.394.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.68-0.46-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.68-0.46-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.68-0.46-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.68-0.46-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #PANABYTE TECH #PANABYTE TECHNOLOGIES #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am