PANABYTE TECH Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 58.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PANABYTE TECHNOLOGIES are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 58.71% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 1022.1% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
PANABYTE TECH shares closed at 16.08 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.57% returns over the last 6 months and -59.70% over the last 12 months.
|PANABYTE TECHNOLOGIES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.80
|0.93
|1.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.80
|0.93
|1.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.26
|0.56
|1.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.27
|-0.14
|-0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.50
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.18
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.21
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.15
|0.02
|Interest
|0.11
|0.12
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.27
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|-0.33
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|-0.27
|-0.05
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.07
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|-0.20
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|-0.20
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|4.39
|4.39
|4.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-0.46
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-0.46
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-0.46
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-0.46
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited