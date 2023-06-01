PANABYTE TECH Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 58.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 58.71% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 1022.1% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

PANABYTE TECH shares closed at 16.08 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.57% returns over the last 6 months and -59.70% over the last 12 months.