English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PANABYTE TECH Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, down 69.66% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PANABYTE TECHNOLOGIES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in June 2023 down 69.66% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 7653.57% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 236.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    PANABYTE TECH shares closed at 14.65 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.45% returns over the last 6 months and -27.30% over the last 12 months.

    PANABYTE TECHNOLOGIES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.790.802.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.790.802.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.860.261.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.45-0.270.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.420.53
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.210.390.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-0.020.02
    Other Income0.060.050.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.180.030.08
    Interest0.110.110.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.28-0.080.01
    Exceptional Items---0.33--
    P/L Before Tax-0.28-0.400.01
    Tax-0.07-0.100.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.21-0.300.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.21-0.300.00
    Equity Share Capital4.394.394.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.680.01
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.680.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.680.01
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.680.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #PANABYTE TECH #PANABYTE TECHNOLOGIES #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!