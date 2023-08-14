PANABYTE TECH Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, down 69.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in June 2023 down 69.66% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 7653.57% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 236.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

PANABYTE TECH shares closed at 14.65 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.45% returns over the last 6 months and -27.30% over the last 12 months.