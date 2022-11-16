 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pan Electroncis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 132.4% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pan Electroncis (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 132.4% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 down 37.66% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 116% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

Pan Electroncis shares closed at 44.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.08% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.

Pan Electroncis (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.40 0.49 0.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.40 0.49 0.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.19 0.51 0.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.12 -0.36 -0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.35 0.33 0.25
Depreciation 0.27 0.25 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.54 0.36 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.83 -0.61 -0.55
Other Income 0.02 0.03 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.81 -0.58 -0.55
Interest 0.16 0.15 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.97 -0.74 -0.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.97 -0.74 -0.70
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.97 -0.74 -0.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.97 -0.74 -0.70
Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.42 -1.84 -1.76
Diluted EPS -- -- -1.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.42 -1.84 -1.76
Diluted EPS -- -- -1.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

