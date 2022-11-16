Pan Electroncis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 132.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pan Electroncis (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 132.4% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 down 37.66% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 116% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.
Pan Electroncis shares closed at 44.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.08% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Pan Electroncis (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.40
|0.49
|0.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.40
|0.49
|0.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|0.51
|0.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|-0.36
|-0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.33
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.25
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.36
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-0.61
|-0.55
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-0.58
|-0.55
|Interest
|0.16
|0.15
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.97
|-0.74
|-0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.97
|-0.74
|-0.70
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.97
|-0.74
|-0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.97
|-0.74
|-0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-1.84
|-1.76
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-1.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-1.84
|-1.76
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-1.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited