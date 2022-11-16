Pan Electroncis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 132.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 132.4% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 down 37.66% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 116% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

Pan Electroncis shares closed at 44.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.08% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.