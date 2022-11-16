English
    Pan Electroncis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 132.4% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pan Electroncis (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 132.4% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 down 37.66% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 116% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

    Pan Electroncis shares closed at 44.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.08% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.

    Pan Electroncis (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.400.490.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.400.490.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.190.510.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.12-0.36-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.330.25
    Depreciation0.270.250.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.360.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.83-0.61-0.55
    Other Income0.020.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.81-0.58-0.55
    Interest0.160.150.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.97-0.74-0.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.97-0.74-0.70
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.97-0.74-0.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.97-0.74-0.70
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.42-1.84-1.76
    Diluted EPS-----1.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.42-1.84-1.76
    Diluted EPS-----1.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am