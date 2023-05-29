Pan Electroncis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 31.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 31.97% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2023 up 24.65% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 up 42.99% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2022.

Pan Electroncis shares closed at 32.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.55% returns over the last 12 months.