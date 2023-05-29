English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pan Electroncis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 31.97% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pan Electroncis (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 31.97% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2023 up 24.65% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 up 42.99% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2022.

    Pan Electroncis shares closed at 32.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.55% returns over the last 12 months.

    Pan Electroncis (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.730.271.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.730.271.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.520.252.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.340.01-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.320.42
    Depreciation0.260.27-0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.560.480.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.44-1.05-2.11
    Other Income-0.03-0.01-0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.48-1.05-2.13
    Interest0.210.160.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.68-1.22-2.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.68-1.22-2.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.68-1.22-2.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.68-1.22-2.23
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-3.04-0.56
    Diluted EPS-0.41---0.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-3.04-0.56
    Diluted EPS-0.41---0.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pan Electroncis #Pan Electroncis (India) #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am