Pan Electroncis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 31.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pan Electroncis (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 31.97% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2023 up 24.65% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 up 42.99% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2022.
Pan Electroncis shares closed at 32.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.55% returns over the last 12 months.
|Pan Electroncis (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.73
|0.27
|1.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.73
|0.27
|1.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.52
|0.25
|2.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.34
|0.01
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.32
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.27
|-0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.56
|0.48
|0.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.44
|-1.05
|-2.11
|Other Income
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.48
|-1.05
|-2.13
|Interest
|0.21
|0.16
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.68
|-1.22
|-2.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.68
|-1.22
|-2.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.68
|-1.22
|-2.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.68
|-1.22
|-2.23
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-3.04
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|--
|-0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-3.04
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|--
|-0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited