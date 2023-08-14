Pan Electroncis Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2023 up 22.02% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2023 down 37.92% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

Pan Electroncis shares closed at 30.64 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.81% returns over the last 6 months and 24.81% over the last 12 months.