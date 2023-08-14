English
    Pan Electroncis Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pan Electroncis (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2023 up 22.02% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2023 down 37.92% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    Pan Electroncis shares closed at 30.64 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.81% returns over the last 6 months and 24.81% over the last 12 months.

    Pan Electroncis (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.600.730.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.600.730.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.490.520.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.040.34-0.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.490.33
    Depreciation0.270.260.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.320.560.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.84-1.44-0.61
    Other Income0.01-0.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.82-1.48-0.58
    Interest0.190.210.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.02-1.68-0.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.02-1.68-0.74
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.02-1.68-0.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.02-1.68-0.74
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.54-0.41-1.84
    Diluted EPS---0.41--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.54-0.41-1.84
    Diluted EPS---0.41--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:22 pm

