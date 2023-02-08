Pan Electroncis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 62.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pan Electroncis (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 62.44% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 48.37% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
Pan Electroncis shares closed at 27.60 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -34.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Pan Electroncis (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|0.40
|0.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|0.40
|0.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.25
|0.19
|0.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.12
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.35
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.27
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.54
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.05
|-0.83
|-0.72
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.05
|-0.81
|-0.67
|Interest
|0.16
|0.16
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-0.97
|-0.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.22
|-0.97
|-0.82
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.22
|-0.97
|-0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.22
|-0.97
|-0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|-2.42
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|-2.42
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited