Pan Electroncis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 62.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pan Electroncis (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 62.44% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 48.37% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Pan Electroncis (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.27 0.40 0.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.27 0.40 0.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.25 0.19 0.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.12 0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.35 0.41
Depreciation 0.27 0.27 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.48 0.54 0.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.05 -0.83 -0.72
Other Income -0.01 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.05 -0.81 -0.67
Interest 0.16 0.16 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.22 -0.97 -0.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.22 -0.97 -0.82
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.22 -0.97 -0.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.22 -0.97 -0.82
Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.04 -2.42 -2.05
Diluted EPS -- -- -2.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.04 -2.42 -2.05
Diluted EPS -- -- -2.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited