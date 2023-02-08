English
    Pan Electroncis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 62.44% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pan Electroncis (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 62.44% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 48.37% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

    Pan Electroncis (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.270.400.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.270.400.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.250.190.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.120.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.320.350.41
    Depreciation0.270.27--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.480.540.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.05-0.83-0.72
    Other Income-0.010.020.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.05-0.81-0.67
    Interest0.160.160.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.22-0.97-0.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.22-0.97-0.82
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.22-0.97-0.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.22-0.97-0.82
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.04-2.42-2.05
    Diluted EPS-----2.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.04-2.42-2.05
    Diluted EPS-----2.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited