Pan Electroncis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 62.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 62.44% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 48.37% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Pan Electroncis shares closed at 27.60 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -34.67% over the last 12 months.