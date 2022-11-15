Palred Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.94 crore, up 3.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.94 crore in September 2022 up 3.68% from Rs. 47.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2022 up 157.83% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2022 up 22.73% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.

Palred Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

Palred Tech shares closed at 155.75 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.12% returns over the last 6 months and 16.41% over the last 12 months.