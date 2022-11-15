English
    Palred Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.94 crore, up 3.68% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palred Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.94 crore in September 2022 up 3.68% from Rs. 47.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2022 up 157.83% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2022 up 22.73% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.

    Palred Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

    Palred Tech shares closed at 155.75 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.12% returns over the last 6 months and 16.41% over the last 12 months.

    Palred Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.9436.4947.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.9436.4947.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.9523.9034.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.943.31-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.892.121.78
    Depreciation0.170.190.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.396.129.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.480.841.21
    Other Income0.510.730.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.991.571.56
    Interest0.830.860.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.160.710.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.160.710.64
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.160.710.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.160.710.64
    Minority Interest-0.20-0.14-0.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.960.570.37
    Equity Share Capital9.739.739.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.970.590.38
    Diluted EPS0.970.590.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.970.590.38
    Diluted EPS0.970.590.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

