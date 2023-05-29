Palred Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.74 crore, up 32.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palred Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.74 crore in March 2023 up 32.99% from Rs. 23.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 1.8% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 247.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.
Palred Tech shares closed at 141.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.65% returns over the last 6 months and 23.24% over the last 12 months.
|Palred Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.74
|30.86
|23.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.74
|30.86
|23.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.62
|29.18
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.84
|--
|16.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|-7.37
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.76
|2.59
|2.48
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.22
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.76
|6.61
|4.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.38
|-0.80
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.74
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.36
|-0.50
|Interest
|1.51
|1.22
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.46
|-0.85
|-1.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.46
|-0.85
|-1.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.46
|-0.85
|-1.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.46
|-0.85
|-1.20
|Minority Interest
|0.46
|0.29
|0.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.00
|-0.56
|-0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|12.23
|12.23
|9.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-0.53
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-0.53
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-0.53
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-0.53
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited