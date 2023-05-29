English
    Palred Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.74 crore, up 32.99% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palred Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.74 crore in March 2023 up 32.99% from Rs. 23.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 1.8% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 247.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

    Palred Tech shares closed at 141.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.65% returns over the last 6 months and 23.24% over the last 12 months.

    Palred Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.7430.8623.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.7430.8623.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.6229.18--
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.84--16.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-7.370.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.762.592.48
    Depreciation0.480.220.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.766.614.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.63-0.38-0.80
    Other Income0.690.740.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.36-0.50
    Interest1.511.220.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.46-0.85-1.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.46-0.85-1.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.46-0.85-1.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.46-0.85-1.20
    Minority Interest0.460.290.21
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.00-0.56-0.98
    Equity Share Capital12.2312.239.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-0.53-1.01
    Diluted EPS-0.82-0.53-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-0.53-1.01
    Diluted EPS-0.82-0.53-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am