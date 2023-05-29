Palred Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.74 crore, up 32.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.74 crore in March 2023 up 32.99% from Rs. 23.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 1.8% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 247.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

Palred Tech shares closed at 141.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.65% returns over the last 6 months and 23.24% over the last 12 months.