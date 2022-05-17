 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Palred Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.86 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palred Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.86 crore in March 2022 down 24.54% from Rs. 31.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022 down 2076.91% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 129.03% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.

Palred Tech shares closed at 130.75 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.87% returns over the last 6 months and -8.76% over the last 12 months.

Palred Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.86 29.56 31.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.86 29.56 31.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 24.92 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.90 -- 19.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.32 -3.15 2.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.48 2.06 1.94
Depreciation 0.14 0.17 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.82 6.33 7.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.80 -0.76 0.36
Other Income 0.30 0.18 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 -0.58 1.01
Interest 0.69 0.90 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.20 -1.48 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.20 -1.48 0.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.20 -1.48 0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.20 -1.48 0.23
Minority Interest 0.21 0.14 -0.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.98 -1.34 0.05
Equity Share Capital 9.73 9.73 9.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 -1.38 0.05
Diluted EPS -1.01 -1.38 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 -1.38 0.05
Diluted EPS -1.01 -1.38 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2022 01:14 pm
