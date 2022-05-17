Palred Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.86 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.86 crore in March 2022 down 24.54% from Rs. 31.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022 down 2076.91% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 129.03% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.

Palred Tech shares closed at 130.75 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.87% returns over the last 6 months and -8.76% over the last 12 months.