Palred Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.86 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y
May 17, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palred Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.86 crore in March 2022 down 24.54% from Rs. 31.62 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022 down 2076.91% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 129.03% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.
Palred Tech shares closed at 130.75 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.87% returns over the last 6 months and -8.76% over the last 12 months.
|Palred Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.86
|29.56
|31.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.86
|29.56
|31.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|24.92
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.90
|--
|19.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.32
|-3.15
|2.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.48
|2.06
|1.94
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.17
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.82
|6.33
|7.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-0.76
|0.36
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.18
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-0.58
|1.01
|Interest
|0.69
|0.90
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-1.48
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.20
|-1.48
|0.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.20
|-1.48
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.20
|-1.48
|0.23
|Minority Interest
|0.21
|0.14
|-0.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.98
|-1.34
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|9.73
|9.73
|9.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|-1.38
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|-1.38
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|-1.38
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|-1.38
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
