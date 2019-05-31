Palred Tech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore, down 51.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palred Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore in March 2019 down 51.83% from Rs. 15.13 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2019 down 258.08% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2019 down 169.51% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2018.
Palred Tech shares closed at 37.25 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 33.27% returns over the last 6 months and -51.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Palred Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.29
|7.44
|15.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.29
|7.44
|15.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.55
|4.81
|6.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.37
|-1.37
|-0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.61
|1.68
|1.96
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.18
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.12
|4.90
|8.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.56
|-2.76
|-2.26
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.47
|1.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.42
|-2.30
|-1.19
|Interest
|0.01
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.43
|-2.34
|-1.23
|Exceptional Items
|-2.16
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.60
|-2.34
|-1.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.60
|-2.34
|-1.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.60
|-2.34
|-1.23
|Minority Interest
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.39
|-2.13
|-1.23
|Equity Share Capital
|9.73
|9.73
|9.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.51
|-2.19
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-4.51
|-2.19
|-1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.51
|-2.19
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-4.51
|-2.19
|-1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited