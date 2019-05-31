Palred Tech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore, down 51.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore in March 2019 down 51.83% from Rs. 15.13 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2019 down 258.08% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2019 down 169.51% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2018.

Palred Tech shares closed at 37.25 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 33.27% returns over the last 6 months and -51.59% over the last 12 months.