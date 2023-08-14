English
    Palred Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.05 crore, down 9.41% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palred Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.05 crore in June 2023 down 9.41% from Rs. 36.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 down 306.88% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

    Palred Tech shares closed at 155.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.51% returns over the last 6 months and 11.56% over the last 12 months.

    Palred Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.0531.7436.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.0531.7436.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.802.62--
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.2719.8423.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.66-0.093.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.022.762.12
    Depreciation0.420.480.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.056.766.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.85-0.630.84
    Other Income1.310.690.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.460.051.57
    Interest1.641.510.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.18-1.460.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.18-1.460.71
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.18-1.460.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.18-1.460.71
    Minority Interest--0.46-0.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.18-1.000.57
    Equity Share Capital12.2312.239.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.64-0.820.59
    Diluted EPS-0.64-0.820.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.64-0.820.59
    Diluted EPS-0.64-0.820.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

