Palred Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.05 crore, down 9.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.05 crore in June 2023 down 9.41% from Rs. 36.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 down 306.88% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

Palred Tech shares closed at 155.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.51% returns over the last 6 months and 11.56% over the last 12 months.