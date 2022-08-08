Palred Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.49 crore, up 35.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.49 crore in June 2022 up 35.31% from Rs. 26.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 up 133.07% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022 up 44.26% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

Palred Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Palred Tech shares closed at 139.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -53.32% returns over the last 6 months and 24.81% over the last 12 months.