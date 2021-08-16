Palred Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.97 crore, up 84.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.97 crore in June 2021 up 84.36% from Rs. 14.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 down 19.16% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021 up 20.79% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2020.

Palred Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2020.

Palred Tech shares closed at 111.40 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.62% returns over the last 6 months and 525.84% over the last 12 months.