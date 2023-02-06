Palred Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.86 crore, up 4.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.86 crore in December 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 29.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 58.32% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 241.46% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.