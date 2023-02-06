 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Palred Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.86 crore, up 4.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palred Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.86 crore in December 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 29.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 58.32% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 241.46% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

Palred Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.86 48.94 29.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.86 48.94 29.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.18 40.95 24.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.37 -3.94 -3.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.59 1.89 2.06
Depreciation 0.22 0.17 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.61 8.39 6.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.38 1.48 -0.76
Other Income 0.74 0.51 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 1.99 -0.58
Interest 1.22 0.83 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.85 1.16 -1.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.85 1.16 -1.48
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.85 1.16 -1.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.85 1.16 -1.48
Minority Interest 0.29 -0.20 0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.56 0.96 -1.34
Equity Share Capital 12.23 10.57 9.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 0.97 -1.38
Diluted EPS -0.53 0.97 -1.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 0.97 -1.38
Diluted EPS -0.53 0.97 -1.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited