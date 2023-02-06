Palred Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.86 crore, up 4.4% Y-o-Y
February 06, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palred Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.86 crore in December 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 29.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 58.32% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 241.46% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
Palred Tech shares closed at 168.65 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.55% returns over the last 6 months and -46.50% over the last 12 months.
|Palred Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.86
|48.94
|29.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.86
|48.94
|29.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.18
|40.95
|24.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.37
|-3.94
|-3.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.59
|1.89
|2.06
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.17
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.61
|8.39
|6.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|1.48
|-0.76
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.51
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|1.99
|-0.58
|Interest
|1.22
|0.83
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.85
|1.16
|-1.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.85
|1.16
|-1.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.85
|1.16
|-1.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.85
|1.16
|-1.48
|Minority Interest
|0.29
|-0.20
|0.14
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.56
|0.96
|-1.34
|Equity Share Capital
|12.23
|10.57
|9.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.97
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.97
|-1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.97
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.97
|-1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited