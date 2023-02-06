English
    Palred Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.86 crore, up 4.4% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palred Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.86 crore in December 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 29.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 58.32% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 241.46% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

    Palred Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.8648.9429.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.8648.9429.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.1840.9524.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.37-3.94-3.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.591.892.06
    Depreciation0.220.170.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.618.396.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.381.48-0.76
    Other Income0.740.510.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.361.99-0.58
    Interest1.220.830.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.851.16-1.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.851.16-1.48
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.851.16-1.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.851.16-1.48
    Minority Interest0.29-0.200.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.560.96-1.34
    Equity Share Capital12.2310.579.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.530.97-1.38
    Diluted EPS-0.530.97-1.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.530.97-1.38
    Diluted EPS-0.530.97-1.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited