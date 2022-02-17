English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Palred Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore, down 5.97% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palred Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore in December 2021 down 5.97% from Rs. 31.43 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021 down 239.12% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 down 118.64% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2020.

    Palred Tech shares closed at 237.40 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 131.27% returns over the last 6 months and 210.33% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Palred Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.5647.2031.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.5647.2031.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.92----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--34.8121.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.15-0.45-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.061.782.04
    Depreciation0.170.200.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.339.666.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.761.211.73
    Other Income0.180.360.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.581.562.03
    Interest0.900.920.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.480.641.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.480.641.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.480.641.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.480.641.23
    Minority Interest0.14-0.27-0.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.340.370.97
    Equity Share Capital9.739.739.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.380.380.99
    Diluted EPS-1.380.380.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.380.380.99
    Diluted EPS-1.380.380.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Palred Tech #Palred Technologies #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 01:44 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.