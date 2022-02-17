Palred Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore, down 5.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore in December 2021 down 5.97% from Rs. 31.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021 down 239.12% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 down 118.64% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2020.

Palred Tech shares closed at 237.40 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 131.27% returns over the last 6 months and 210.33% over the last 12 months.