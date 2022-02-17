Palred Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore, down 5.97% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palred Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore in December 2021 down 5.97% from Rs. 31.43 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021 down 239.12% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 down 118.64% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2020.
Palred Tech shares closed at 237.40 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 131.27% returns over the last 6 months and 210.33% over the last 12 months.
|Palred Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.56
|47.20
|31.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.56
|47.20
|31.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.92
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|34.81
|21.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.15
|-0.45
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.06
|1.78
|2.04
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.20
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.33
|9.66
|6.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|1.21
|1.73
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.36
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|1.56
|2.03
|Interest
|0.90
|0.92
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.48
|0.64
|1.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.48
|0.64
|1.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.48
|0.64
|1.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.48
|0.64
|1.23
|Minority Interest
|0.14
|-0.27
|-0.27
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.34
|0.37
|0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|9.73
|9.73
|9.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|0.38
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|0.38
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|0.38
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|0.38
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
