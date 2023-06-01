Palm Jewels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.21 crore, down 12.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.21 crore in March 2023 down 12.73% from Rs. 26.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 279.95% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 650% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Palm Jewels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

Palm Jewels shares closed at 11.63 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and -19.79% over the last 12 months.