Palm Jewels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.73 crore, up 35.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.73 crore in June 2023 up 35.38% from Rs. 21.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 63.46% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 35.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Palm Jewels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Palm Jewels shares closed at 12.97 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.94% returns over the last 6 months and -17.65% over the last 12 months.