Palm Jewels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.96 crore, down 4.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.96 crore in June 2022 down 4.01% from Rs. 22.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 13.97% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 54.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Palm Jewels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2021.

Palm Jewels shares closed at 15.25 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.11% returns over the last 6 months and -47.59% over the last 12 months.