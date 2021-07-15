Palm Jewels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.88 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.88 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Palm Jewels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

Palm Jewels shares closed at 36.80 on July 14, 2021 (BSE)