Palm Jewels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore, down 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore in December 2022 down 10.97% from Rs. 36.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 90.31% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 77.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.