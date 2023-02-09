Palm Jewels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore, down 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore in December 2022 down 10.97% from Rs. 36.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 90.31% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 77.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

Palm Jewels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

Read More

Palm Jewels shares closed at 12.14 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.92% returns over the last 6 months and -18.80% over the last 12 months.