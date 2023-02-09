English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Palm Jewels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore, down 10.97% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Palm Jewels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore in December 2022 down 10.97% from Rs. 36.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 90.31% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 77.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

    Palm Jewels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.3022.2236.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.3022.2236.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.3723.0436.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.45-1.69-0.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.220.21
    Depreciation0.020.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.350.470.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.160.44
    Other Income0.08-0.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.150.45
    Interest0.030.060.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.080.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.050.080.40
    Tax0.020.020.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.060.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.060.33
    Equity Share Capital10.0410.0410.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.060.33
    Diluted EPS0.030.060.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.060.33
    Diluted EPS0.030.060.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited