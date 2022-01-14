Palm Jewels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.28 crore, up 24.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.28 crore in December 2021 up 24.9% from Rs. 29.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 58.7% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021 down 57.55% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020.

Palm Jewels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2020.

Palm Jewels shares closed at 19.90 on January 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.92% returns over the last 6 months and -55.83% over the last 12 months.