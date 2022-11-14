Palco Metals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.09 crore, down 20.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.09 crore in September 2022 down 20.7% from Rs. 44.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2022 up 285.67% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2022 up 157.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

Palco Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2021.

Palco Metals shares closed at 69.75 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.03% returns over the last 6 months