    Palco Metals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.09 crore, down 20.7% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palco Metals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.09 crore in September 2022 down 20.7% from Rs. 44.25 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2022 up 285.67% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2022 up 157.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

    Palco Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2021.

    Palco Metals shares closed at 69.75 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.03% returns over the last 6 months

    Palco Metals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.0955.4644.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.0955.4644.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.4751.1140.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.561.380.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.480.66
    Depreciation0.080.080.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.761.201.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.751.210.53
    Other Income0.280.020.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.031.220.76
    Interest0.380.240.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.650.980.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.650.980.38
    Tax0.540.250.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.110.730.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.110.730.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.110.730.29
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.781.830.72
    Diluted EPS--1.830.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.781.830.72
    Diluted EPS--1.830.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm