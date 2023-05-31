Palco Metals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.29 crore, down 31.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.29 crore in March 2023 down 31.63% from Rs. 45.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2023 up 8.79% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 23.38% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.

Palco Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2022.

Palco Metals shares closed at 67.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.71% returns over the last 6 months and 67.92% over the last 12 months.