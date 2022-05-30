Palco Metals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.77 crore, up 64.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.77 crore in March 2022 up 64.31% from Rs. 27.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 up 88.47% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022 up 157.69% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.

Palco Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2021.

Palco Metals shares closed at 41.90 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)