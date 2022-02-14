Palco Metals Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.85 crore, up 32.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.85 crore in December 2021 up 32.91% from Rs. 32.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021 up 389.19% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2021 up 268.7% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020.

Palco Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 7.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2020.

Palco Metals shares closed at 26.55 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)