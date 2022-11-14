English
    Palash Securiti Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore, up 209.02% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore in September 2022 up 209.02% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2022 up 27.49% from Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2022 up 26.84% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

    Palash Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in September 2021.

    Palash Securiti shares closed at 100.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.67% returns over the last 6 months and 28.40% over the last 12 months.

    Palash Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.400.000.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.400.000.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.100.090.23
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.000.070.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.30-0.160.53
    Other Income0.110.091.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.40-0.071.89
    Interest0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.37-0.101.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.37-0.101.86
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.37-0.101.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.37-0.101.86
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.37-0.101.86
    Diluted EPS2.37-0.101.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.37-0.101.86
    Diluted EPS2.37-0.101.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm