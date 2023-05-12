English
    Palash Securiti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore, up 43681.82% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore in March 2023 up 43681.82% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2023 up 10173.82% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2023 up 11750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Palash Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

    Palash Securiti shares closed at 112.80 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.13% returns over the last 6 months and 8.83% over the last 12 months.

    Palash Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.410.030.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.410.030.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----0.08
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.030.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.270.00-0.08
    Other Income0.090.100.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.360.090.01
    Interest0.020.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.340.07-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.340.07-0.02
    Tax0.41----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.920.07-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.920.07-0.02
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.920.07-0.02
    Diluted EPS1.920.07-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.920.07-0.02
    Diluted EPS1.920.07-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am