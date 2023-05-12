Palash Securiti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore, up 43681.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore in March 2023 up 43681.82% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2023 up 10173.82% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2023 up 11750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Palash Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 112.80 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.13% returns over the last 6 months and 8.83% over the last 12 months.